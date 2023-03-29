CNN Announces Premiere Dates for CNN News Central

John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner to Debut April 3, 9am-12pm ET Weekday Program out of New York

Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto to Debut April 17, 1pm-4pm ET Weekday Program out of Washington

CNN announced the premiere dates for CNN News Central today, the network’s new dayside programming lineup that will bring a more dynamic and illustrative approach to covering news and the developing stories of the day.

The weekday 9am-12pm ET programming block, anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, will debut on Monday, April 3 out of CNN’s New York bureau. The weekday 1pm-4pm ET block, anchored by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez, and Jim Sciutto, will debut on Monday, April 17 out of CNN’s Washington bureau. Both programs will be produced out of Atlanta.

CNN News Central will serve as the core hub of the network’s best-in-class newsgathering operation during the day, bringing stories to viewers in real time, while offering perspective and context to key issues. Modeled after CNN’s special election programming, CNN News Central uses similar technology and storytelling tools, and applies them to news well beyond politics. The immersive approach will showcase what CNN does best – breaking news, visual storytelling, and factual, impactful reporting.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.