March 28th, 2023
CNN PRIMETIME
SPECIAL GUEST: FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE
HOSTED BY CNN ANCHOR WOLF BLITZER
THURSDAY, MARCH 30 AT 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL
|
|
|As tensions on the global stage continue to rise and the 2024 election takes shape, former Vice President Mike Pence will join CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer for a one-on-one CNN Primetime conversation airing this Thursday, March 30 at 9pmET. In the wide-ranging interview, Pence will discuss his own political future, the multiple investigations into former President Donald Trump, Israel turmoil, attacks on American bases, the fate of entitlements and more.
CNN Primetime will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 31 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
|
|
