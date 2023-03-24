CNN
March 24th, 2023

CNN PRIMETIME: INSIDE THE TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS

Hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown

 Tuesday, March 28, 9pmET on CNN & CNN International

As multiple investigations into former President Donald Trump heat up, CNN Anchor and Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown brings together legal experts and journalists for CNN Primetime: Inside the Trump Investigations airing on Tuesday, March 28 at 9pmET. With four separate investigations into Trump moving forward simultaneously, join Brown and her expert guests as they unpack the latest developments and examine the implications for the former President and his inner circle.

 

CNN Primetime: Inside the Trump Investigations, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

 

