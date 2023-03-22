CNN PRIMETIME: IS TIME UP FOR TIKTOK?

HOSTED BY CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP



THURSDAY, MARCH 24 AT 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL

Following TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s first appearance before Congress this Thursday, CNN’s Abby Phillip takes a close look at the popular app and the efforts by the White House, lawmakers from both parties, and some schools to restrict the app over security concerns. The 9pm Primetime special titled CNN Primetime: Is Time Up for TikTok?, will analyze TikTok’s response to the criticism, why the app is so popular, its effect on teens and the potential threat to national security.

CNN Primetime: Is Time Up for TikTok will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.