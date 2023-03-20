CNN PRIMETIME: THE TED LASSO PHENOMENON: JASON SUDEIKIS ONE-ON-ONE

SPECIAL HOSTED BY CNN ANCHOR JAKE TAPPER

FRIDAY, MARCH 24 AT 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper sat down with Jason Sudeikis, creator of the 11-time Emmy award-winning show Ted Lasso, for a one-on-one CNN Primetime conversation airing this Friday, March 24 at 9pmET. Following an important and ever-relevant conversation at the White House regarding mental health this week, Sudeikis discusses how Ted Lasso resonates with people around the world by promoting positivity, lifting others up and rooting for the underdog while also tackling sensitive issues like mental health. The wide-ranging discussion also looks back at the kid from Kansas City who is arguably one of the most recognizable faces in TV at the moment, spanning from his time in improv to Saturday Night Live to his now Emmy-award winning show.

CNN Primetime: The Ted Lasso Phenomenon: Jason Sudeikis One-on-One will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 25 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

