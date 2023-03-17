CNN to Air Special Presentation of The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

The Inventor Airs Sunday, March 19 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (Wednesday, March 15, 2023) – CNN will air a special presentation of HBO Documentary Film’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. The film will broadcast on Sunday, March 19 at 8pm ET.

The Inventor is an inside look at multi-billion-dollar healthcare technology company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose ambition spawned one of the biggest frauds in Silicon Valley history. Holmes was a brilliant storyteller and media handler who deceived the public, government officials, and corporate titans alike about her ‘revolutionary’ blood-testing device.

Emmy® and Academy Award® winning director Alex Gibney (HBO’s The Crime of the Century) takes viewers behind the scenes at Theranos, exposing rigged test results, defrauded investors, and how Holmes’s non-disclosure agreements prevented employees from being truthful.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley is a Jigsaw Production for HBO Documentary Films; written and directed by Alex Gibney; producers, Jessie Deeter, Erin Edeiken, Alex Gibney; editor, Andy Grieve; executive producer, Graydon Carter. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Sara Bernstein.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley is available to stream now on HBO Max.

