CNN Primetime: Bank Bust: What’s Next for America’s Money

SPECIAL HOSTED BY CNN ANCHOR POPPY HARLOW

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 AT 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL

As the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank intensifies, CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow will examine the state of banking in America and what it means for businesses and consumers in a primetime special on Wednesday, March 15 at 9pm ET. The one-hour special will bring together some of the nation’s most respected and experienced financial voices to give viewers context and perspective on what’s next for the industry, and the Federal Reserve’s looming decision.

CNN Primetime: Bank Bust: What’s Next for America’s Money, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 16 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

