Following the news events of near plane collisions and dangerous turbulence, CNN will air a one-hour special taking an in-depth look at the recent troubles in America’s aviation industry on Thursday, March 16 at 9pm ET.

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan, along with CNN correspondents Omar Jimenez and Pete Muntean, will give viewers an inside and simulated perspective of what pilots and air traffic controllers, flight attendants and passengers have to contend with during such emergencies. Captain Chesley Sullenberger will be among the pilots, flight attendants and passengers weighing in on the path forward.

CNN Primetime: Flight Risk: Turbulent Times for Air Travel, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 17 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

