CNN Primetime: Inside the Madness: Basketball, Brackets and Business

HOSTED BY CNN ANCHOR CHRIS WALLACE

TUESDAY, MARCH 14 AT 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL

As March Madness nears tipoff, CNN Anchor and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? host Chris Wallace will do a deep dive into the annual event that dominates the country, transforms non-fans into fervent NCAA acolytes, and turns the term “Bracketology” into a science. This Tuesday, March 14 at 9pm ET, Wallace sits down with new NCAA President Charlie Baker in his first televised interview since taking over the organization. In a wide-ranging conversation, he will explore Baker’s plans and how he is dealing with the major changes in college sports – like players getting paid, and how to make the tournament more equitable for women.

Wallace will bring in several stakeholders ranging from coaches, to players, to big-name experts, including Jim Boeheim, the Hall of Famer and former head coach of the men’s Syracuse Orange, leading them to win the National Championship, and later named Associated Press Coach of the Year; TNT sports commentator and former NBA player Kenny Smith; ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas; ESPN radio host, NBA analyst, and former NBA player Jay Williams; and basketball Hall of Famer and retired Notre Dame women’s coach Ann “Muffet” McGraw, to discuss gender parity and the future of the sport.

CNN Primetime: Inside the Madness: Basketball, Brackets and Business, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. CNN Primetime is also available On Demand beginning March 15 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

