CNN PRIMETIME: THE ZELENSKY INTERVIEW

Hosted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer

Wednesday, March 8, 9pmET on CNN & CNN International

Following the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion and Biden’s high-profile visit to Ukraine, CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer will sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for an exclusive CNN prime time interview this Wednesday, March 8 at 9pmET. In the wide-ranging conversation, Zelensky will address the battle for Bakhmut, President Biden’s recent visit to the war zone, the growing threat of China and more.

CNN Primetime: The Zelensky Interview, hosted by Wolf Blitzer will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, March 9 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.