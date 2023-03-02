CNN International Wins RTS Award for Breaking News Coverage of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

CNN International was honored with a 2023 Royal Television Society Television Journalism Award for the network’s breaking news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The judges praised CNN International for “its speed of response, exceptional eye-witness reporting and comprehensive coverage.”

Full comments from the jury: “Usually in this category, the jurors argue about the definition of a breaking news story. But this year’s winner soon put paid to that debate. By any definition, the entry stood out from a list of strong contenders for its speed of response, exceptional eye-witness reporting and comprehensive coverage.”

CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance accepted the award on behalf of CNN International, acknowledging in his speech how the war in Ukraine has “constantly been challenging us to reassess what it possible and what is not possible.”

He added: “When we were standing on the roof of the hotel in Kyiv witnessing those first missiles strike the Ukrainian capital, we all got the overwhelming sense that the world had changed or at least that we had to change our view of the world.”

Watch highlights from the 2023 RTS Television Journalism Awards here.

###