CNN TOWN HALL: THE WAR OVER EDUCATION WITH GOVERNOR GLENN YOUNGKIN

Primetime Event Moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper

Thursday, March 9, 9pmET on CNN and CNN International

As the topic of education continues to spark debate and conversation across the country, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Town Hall focused on education with Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) at 9pmET on Thursday, March 9th from Washington, DC.

During the Town Hall, Governor Youngkin will take questions from a live studio audience, and we will hear directly from parents, teachers, students and stakeholders about education and the issues that matter the most to families in Virginia and across the nation.

CNN Town Hall: The War Over Education with Governor Glenn Youngkin will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, March 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

