CNN TOWN HALL: THE WAR OVER EDUCATION WITH GOVERNOR GLENN YOUNGKIN
Primetime Event Moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper
Thursday, March 9, 9pmET on CNN and CNN International
As the topic of education continues to spark debate and conversation across the country, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Town Hall focused on education with Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) at 9pmET on Thursday, March 9th from Washington, DC.
During the Town Hall, Governor Youngkin will take questions from a live studio audience, and we will hear directly from parents, teachers, students and stakeholders about education and the issues that matter the most to families in Virginia and across the nation.
CNN Town Hall: The War Over Education with Governor Glenn Youngkin will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, March 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
###
About CNN Worldwide
CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.