February 28th, 2023

CNN PRIMETIME: NAVALNY AND THE COST OF STANDING UP TO PUTIN

HOSTED BY CNN’S ERIN BURNETT

FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 9PM ET ON CNN AND CNN INTERNATIONAL

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will sit down with Dasha Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed Putin opposition leader Alexey Navalny, for the latest on her father’s case, concerns about his health, and his nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony. Erin will also speak with the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary NAVALNY, Daniel Roher, along with Christo Grozev, the lead Russia investigator for Bellingcat who helped uncover the perpetrators behind Navalny’s poisoning and tied them to Russia’s FSB security service. In late 2022, Russia’s Ministry of the Interior placed Grozev on its ‘wanted’ list.

The hour will also include conversations with others who are perceived to be Putin’s enemies, including Bill Browder, an international businessman whom Russia declared an enemy and banned from the country.

CNN Primetime: Navalny And the Cost of Standing Up to Putin, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning March 4 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning film, NAVALNY, is available in select theaters in major cities now and is currently streaming via HBO Max. NAVALNY will broadcast the day after CNN Primetime: Navalny & the Cost of Standing Up to Putin, on CNN Saturday, March 4 at 8pmET.

 

