February 27th, 2023
CNN Primetime: One-on-One with Bill Maher
Hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper
Tuesday, February 28, 9pmET on CNN and CNN International
|With the 2024 election cycle fast approaching, and debates around cancel culture raging across the nation, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper sits down with comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, for a special CNN Primetime one-on-one conversation. In this wide-ranging interview, Maher weighs in on the next race for the White House, including who he thinks should and should not run, his take on cancel culture and how far is too far in comedy today. Maher also opens up about what has influenced his career, his own controversial moments, and his views on both political parties.
CNN Primetime: One-on-one with Bill Maher, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Wednesday, March 1 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
