CNN Primetime: Jill Biden Abroad on Thursday, March 2
Hosted by CNN’s Sara Sidner Featuring Interview by White House Correspondent Arlette Saenz
Thursday, March 2, 9pm ET on CNN and CNN International
CNN Anchor Sara Sidner hosts a special CNN Primetime event, Thursday March 2 at 9pm ET, where the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden sits down with CNN White House Correspondent Arlette Saenz in Africa for a wide-ranging conversation. See exclusive footage from her trip to Namibia and Kenya and hear from Dr. Biden on her priorities of addressing drought and hunger in the region, thoughts around the 2024 election, criticisms over her husband’s age in potentially running for reelection, the Biden family and the role of First Lady.
CNN Primetime: Jill Biden Abroad, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, March 3 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
###
About CNN Worldwide
CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.