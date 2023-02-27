CNN Primetime: Inside The Murdaugh Murders Trial on Wednesday, March 1 at 9pm ET

Hosted by CNN Anchor and Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates

Wednesday, March 1, 9pm ET on CNN and CNN International

CNN Anchor and Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates hosts a CNN Primetime special, Inside The Murdaugh Murders Trial, Wednesday, March 1 at 9pm ET, where CNN will feature defense and prosecution analysts and trial veterans from some of America’s most high-profile criminal cases. These legal experts have examined the evidence and witness testimony presented in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial as the trial nears closing arguments.

Coates is a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney who worked in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. She is also a former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. She brings her legal expertise to the thoughtful consideration of the trial developments, as well as the debate on the legal presentations in the courtroom.

CNN Primetime: The Murdaugh Murders Trial, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, March 2 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

