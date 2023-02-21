A LIVE CNN SPECIAL: TOXIC TRAIN DISASTER, OHIO RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT

Featuring Interviews with East Palestine, Ohio Residents and Experts

Hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper with Bill Weir and Jason Carroll

Wednesday, February 22, 9pmET on CNN and CNN International

Following the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, CNN will host a special hour in CNN Primetime focused on the calamity, hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper who will moderate a discussion with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and East Palestine residents who have been impacted. CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir and CNN Correspondent Jason Carroll will contribute special reporting on exactly what happened and where we go from here.

The CNN Special: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Special will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, February 23 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###