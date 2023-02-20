CNN Marks One Year of War in Ukraine

Network to feature live reporting from Ukraine, Russia and Poland; air primetime specials

from Fareed Zakaria and Clarissa Ward



ATLANTA, GA – (February 20, 2023) – CNN, which has maintained a full-time presence in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022, will mark the first year of war with comprehensive, on-the-ground coverage across television and digital platforms all this week.

In the days leading up to the anniversary, CNN correspondents positioned across Ukraine, Russia and Poland will provide viewers around the world unmatched access to these countries at a pivotal time in this ongoing conflict.

“The events in Ukraine continue to shock our humanity and endanger peace and security in Europe and beyond,” said Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. “In these uncertain times, people around the world have turned to CNN for reliable, relevant and timely updates on this conflict. I am proud of the work of our entire organization, but particularly our teams in the field risking their lives to show the world the realities of this deadly war. As we mark this grim milestone, CNN remains wholly committed to covering this story from every angle, on air and online.”

As President Biden makes a historic trip to the region, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will co-host CNN This Morning live from Poland on CNN, CNN International and HLN. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly will also report from the Polish capital of Warsaw on Biden’s movements and meetings with world leaders.

CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour will anchor her daily global affairs program, Amanpour, live from Warsaw and Kyiv this week on CNN International. CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who has spent nearly five months reporting in Ukraine since the invasion began, and International Correspondent Melissa Bell will both cover the latest updates from the Ukrainian capital. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley and Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt – who both were in Ukraine at the start of the war last year – will report across the country as frontlines continue to shift. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen will report live from the Russian capital of Moscow all week at a decisive time in this year-long war.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will host a special global town hall event, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, from Washington, DC on Thursday, February 23 at 9pm ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later will feature a live audience with members in the U.S. and in Ukraine, who will be able to ask questions of the administration officials.

On Sunday, February 26 at 8pm ET, CNN will air a new special reported by Ward, who criss-crosses the country to explore the extraordinary resilience and unwavering will to win of ordinary Ukrainians. CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War revisits many of the locations Ward reported from in the last year including Kharkiv, where she reported live as the invasion began. She reunites with paramedics she followed on a shift last spring as Russian artillery smashed into the residential building where the team was treating victims. In this hour-long primetime special broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, Ward tells the story of this war through the eyes of Ukrainian fighters, volunteers and leaders who have endured the unthinkable and continue to fight.

CNN Digital will mark the anniversary by launching a series of on-the-ground pieces, interactives, videos, news writes, explainers and other content that breaks down what has transpired in the past year and what lies ahead, available to users at CNN.com/Ukraine. It will also continue the Ukraine live story, which has generated nearly one billion page views and 40 million hours of time spent on content published since the invasion began.

CNN International will offer viewers around the world comprehensive coverage of this anniversary, including live programming and reporting from CNN correspondents across Ukraine, Russia and Poland. In addition to the network’s live town hall event and CNN Special Report, CNN International will broadcast a half-hour special featuring Ukrainian artists who have taken extraordinary measures to keep the world’s attention focused on what’s happening in Ukraine. Hosted by John Vause, Music that Makes a Difference will air Saturday, February 25 at 3pm ET on CNN International and at 7:30pm ET on CNN en Español.

CNN en Español’s special programming will begin Wednesday, February 22 with a special Ukraine edition of primetime show Conclusiones at 9pm ET anchored by Fernando del Rincon. On Friday, February 23 Ana Maria Luengo-Romero will host a special edition of Panorama Mundial at 8pm ET followed by a special live show, Russia’s War on Ukraine: One Year Later, anchored by Rafael Romo with CNNE correspondent Gustavo Valdes.

CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later, hosted by Fareed Zakaria, as well as CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War, reported by Clarissa Ward, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, February 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. CNN Special Report: The Will to Win: Ukraine at War will be available On Demand beginning Monday, February 27 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###



About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. The award-winning portfolio of CNN includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and documentary feature and short films for broadcast, streaming and distribution by CNN Films across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

