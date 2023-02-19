A Special Live CNN Town Hall with Americans and Ukrainians on The One-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Featuring U.S. National Security Officials

Hosted by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria

Thursday, February 23, 9pmET on CNN & CNN International

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, host of Fareed Zakaria GPS, will be joined by top national security officials from President Joseph R. Biden’s administration, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and USAID Administrator Samantha Power, for a special CNN Town Hall in CNN Primetime. The live event, CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later, will broadcast in simulcast via CNN and CNN International at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT) on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Zarkaria and his special guests will be joined by a live audience in Washington, DC. Members of that audience will be able to ask live questions of the U.S. administration officials, as will people in Ukraine. The CNN Town Hall airs almost exactly one year after the invasion began. Today, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to plead with Western allies to equip the Ukrainian army with modern technology and weapons to repel the invaders. In the run-up to the anniversary, the White House has accused Russia of crimes against humanity.

CNN Town Hall: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, One Year Later, hosted by Fareed Zakaria, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, February 24 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

