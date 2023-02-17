CNN to Air Special Presentation of Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty Sunday, February 19 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (Friday, February 17, 2022) – CNN will air a special presentation of HBO Max original documentary series, Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, on Sunday, February 19. Beginning at 8pm ET, CNN will broadcast all episodes of the three-part series.

Produced by Campfire Studios, Low Country examines the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina low country unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder. Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events. Now, with Alex on trial for the double homicide of his wife and son, CNN’s special presentation offers viewers a deep dive into the case that is gripping the nation.

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is available to stream on HBO Max.

