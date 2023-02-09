Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia

Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia, it was announced today.

The Emmy Award-winning reporter joined CNN in 2023 from NBC10 in Philadelphia.

While at NBC10, Freeman worked as an Investigative Reporter focused on campaign finance, environmental issues, and police accountability.

Freeman returned to the East Coast after working as a political reporter for NBC 7 in San Diego, where he hosted “Politically Speaking,” the station’s weekly public affairs show. Prior to that, he was a reporter at KGET-17 News, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California.

During his time in local news, Freeman reported on several national breaking stories including the devastation of Hurricane Ida, the Poway Synagogue Shooting, and the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting. He has covered several high-profile political campaigns as well, winning Emmys for his reporting on the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race and for NBC San Diego’s 49th District Congressional Debate in 2018.

Freeman’s career in journalism began in Medellin, Colombia, where he reported on politics and the country’s 2014 presidential election. Following his experience abroad, he returned to the U.S. and joined the NBCUniversal Page Program in New York where he worked at MSNBC and the NBC News Decision Desk. He then joined NBC Nightly News and soon after became a campaign embedded reporter covering the 2016 presidential race for NBC News.