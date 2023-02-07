CNN announces Larry Madowo as new African Voices Changemakers host

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo will be the new host of long-running series African Voices Changemakers, which profiles outstanding individuals from across the continent.

Based in Nairobi, Madowo has covered stories around the globe since joining the network in 2021. He has highlighted coronavirus vaccine inequality, reported on flooding in Nigeria, broadcast from Expo 2020 in Dubai and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, anchored news shows from Atlanta, covered the Kenyan elections, and most recently reported from the World Economic Forum in Davos. Kenyan-born Madowo started his broadcasting career at Kenya Television Network at the age of 20.

African Voices has aired on CNN International for over a decade, with the show meeting entertainers, creatives, athletes, and members of the public who are making a difference, finding ways to impact their communities, and making cultural contributions. Madowo himself was featured on the show in 2017, highlighting his work as a Kenyan broadcasting star.

Speaking about joining the programme, Madowo said, “I’m looking forward to highlighting outstanding stories and incredible people from across the continent and showing the world these remarkable African changemakers. Having featured on the show before joining CNN, this is a full circle moment for me.” His first show will air on 25th February 2023.

“Larry is a uniquely experienced journalist with enormous energy, expertise, and skill. He is also incredibly passionate about Africa, and I know is excited by the chance to bring its many varied experiences and stories to a global audience via one of CNN’s longest running and most successful programmes. Larry also has a large and highly engaged social following, which presents a great opportunity for us to further interact with our African Voices Changemakers audience, as well as gain new fans for the show,” said CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee.

African Voices Changemakers will continue to air weekly on CNN International, seeking out leading trendsetters and trailblazers across Africa looking to inspire, empower, and impacting the continent in a positive way. On digital and social, audiences can enjoy supplementary content including the popular ‘My Drive’ videos which will also be featured in a special 30-minute compilation show.

The last year has seen the introduction of new formats and content to the show with a focus on athletes, including highlighting sporting achievements from across Africa with a new segment titled African Voices Playmakers which airs monthly as part of CNN’s flagship sporting show World Sport.

The programme runs in partnership with long-term sponsor Globacom as part of an advertising and sponsorship campaign to engage CNN’s audience seamlessly across all platforms.

