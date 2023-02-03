CNN’S SPECIAL COVERAGE OF PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS AND THE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE

Live Coverage Begins Tuesday, February 7th at 8pmET

CNN will air special coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response starting at 8pmET on Tuesday, February 7. Jake Tapper in Washington and Anderson Cooper in New York will lead the network’s coverage. Joining for pre- and post-speech analysis will be Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, Chris Wallace, John King, and Jamie Gangel. Wolf Blitzer, Kaitlan Collins, and Kasie Hunt will provide coverage live from Capitol Hill. Alisyn Camerota will join for late-night coverage, and CNN Tonight with Laura Coates will pick up coverage beginning at 1amET.

CNN Political Director David Chalian, and commentators David Axelrod, Van Jones, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Scott Jennings will provide analysis throughout coverage. In addition, CNN’s Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju, and Jeff Zeleny will report live throughout the evening.

CNN This Morning will provide special live coverage from Washington on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7. Additional special coverage previewing the speech will air on Monday, February 6 from 8-10pmET.

CNN Politics will provide live coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response across digital platforms, including on the digital live story on CNN.com, annotation of the speech and live fact-checking led by Daniel Dale and more than a dozen CNN reporters.

CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android on Tuesday, February 7, 8pm–1amET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, iPad, and via CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels”). The audio of CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will also stream on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio.

###

Press Contacts:

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com

Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com