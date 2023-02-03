CNN Films Releases Trailer, Premiere Date and Key Art for “Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia” Broadcast on CNN
Directed by Emmy® Award-winner Salima Koroma, Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia, Premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9:00pm ET/PT on CNN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/VWlJr2GRo5c
NEW YORK, NY – (February 3, 2023) – CNN Films will premiere Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 9:00pm ET/PT on CNN. Emmy® Award-winning director Salima Koroma (CNN Films’ Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street) takes audiences on the rocket-like rise and sudden implosion of the once-ubiquitous mobile game show, HQ Trivia.
“HQ Trivia was supposed to ‘revolutionize television’. But what happens when the people who are running it—’the smartest guys in the room’— don’t actually know what they’re doing?” said director Salima Koroma. “The CEOs who make the Vines and the WeWorks and the Twitters are hailed as the rockstars of our age. But a lot of them are simply emperors with no clothes on. It’s kind of absurd. And I wanted that absurdity to be felt all throughout the film.”
Presented by CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Left/Right, this timely documentary chronicles the tech-fueled rise and Fyre-style fall of HQ Trivia, the revolutionary “game show on your phone” app that went viral, swept the nation, then crashed and burned. The global live-play game sensation drew millions of daily users to its frenetically fun trivia challenges and cash prizes, attracting celebrity fans including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kelly Clarkson. But its success was undone by corporate clashes, cast changes, and a tragic death. Told through the eyes of former host Scott Rogowsky and other first-person players from inside and outside the company, the film documents the real-life comedy and tragedy that unfolded in front of and behind the cameras.
“HQ Trivia was a national sensation that captured the zeitgeist, disrupting daily habits to an obsessive degree – and then suddenly it was over in a flash,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development, CNN Worldwide. “CNN Films has developed a sweet spot for projects that uncover the stories behind the headlines, and we are delighted to work with the talented Salima Koroma to peel back the layers of this key moment in pop culture.”
Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia is produced by Left/Right for CNN Films and HBO Max. Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver of Left/Right are executive producers, alongside Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films. Dylan Abruscato and Brandon Teitel are co-executive producers. The film is produced by Olivia Snyder-Spak and Kevin Vargas.
Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. The film will be available On Demand beginning Monday, March 6, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
