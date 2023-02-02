NAOS and CNN Collaborate on First-Ever Campaign to Discover the Science Behind Aging

NAOS, a global independent skincare company (Bioderma, Institut Esthederm, Etat Pur), and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) announce their first-ever collaboration on a branded content campaign focused on NAOS AGING SCIENCE research. The campaign, entitled “Proteome Paradigm: The New Science of Aging”, will engage CNNIC’s audiences across digital and social platforms and will showcase NAOS’s exclusive research leading to a groundbreaking scientific discovery on the primary causes of aging.

Launching today, following the NAOS AGING SCIENCE conference held in Paris on January 25, the digital campaign features interviews and quotes from the event speakers on a digital branded content hub produced by Create, CNNIC’s in-house studio. The dedicated site will provide a wealth of knowledge and expertise on aging from acclaimed geneticist and molecular biologist Miroslav Radman; Isabelle Benoit, NAOS scientific committee member, but also Professor Louise Serpell, professor of biochemistry and director of Sussex Neuroscience.

To further engage with NAOS’s target audience, the campaign will be amplified on social media platforms, reaching a wider audience and specifically targeting professionals in the beauty and health industries, including pharmacists, dermatologists, estheticians, influencers and researchers.

“We are thrilled to partner with NAOS and bring its latest scientific discoveries to our global audiences,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice-President, CNN International Commercial. “This partnership will not only emphasize the importance of NAOS research and innovation in the skincare industry, but also inspire and educate healthcare and skincare enthusiasts around the world. We are eager to actively be part of the ongoing conversation about the latest developments in this dynamic sector for CNN.”

“NAOS AGING SCIENCE will reveal our latest discovery on the protection of proteome, which is crucial in skin aging. We have chosen CNN as part of our strategy to amplify the reach of NAOS’s breakthrough scientific discovery towards our healthcare global communities”, said Laurence Roberty, NAOS Brand Director.

Find out more at https://sponsorcontent.cnn.com/int/naos/a-new-paradigm-on-aging/

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About NAOS

When he created the first BIODERMA and Institut Esthederm products in 1977, Jean-Noël Thorel, a pharmacistbiologist, opened the way to active cosmetics by integrating biology into cosmetics. Today, NAOS is the founding company of the BIODERMA, INSTITUT ESTHEDERM and ETAT PUR brands, designed according to a unique scientific approach: ecobiology. As a combination of skin ecology and skin biology, this approach is inspired by the skin itself; it considers the skin as an ecosystem that must be preserved and acts with its natural mechanisms to strengthen them. Ecobiology is a positive and respectful approach that favors sustainable effectiveness and the balance of the person as a whole. Present today in more than 100 countries, NAOS has chosen a single design and manufacturing site, NAOS Les Laboratoires, in Aix-en-Provence (France) in order to control the quality and unique design of its products. Inspired by life and driven by the heart, NAOS is a shareholder foundation whose purpose is to contribute to the realization of human potential.