Los Angeles, CA – January 30, 2023 – HBO’s popular post-show segment OVERTIME is coming to CNN on Friday nights at 11:30pm ET. Starting Friday, February 3rd it will air during CNN Tonight. OVERTIME features Maher and his guests continuing the discussion and answering viewer questions following each week’s episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER. Topics include news of the day, culture, business, politics, and more. Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date. Recognized as having the ability to “consistently get people talking” and an “eclectic guest list,” Maher’s OVERTIME joins several other recent partnerships between HBO and CNN. The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey. ### About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery. About HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®, which is available in 61 countries across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. A part of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria,” “Insecure,” and “Succession,” and iconic titles, including “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Wire.” Press Contacts CNN Contact

