Alayna Treene Joins CNN as Reporter

Alayna Treene is joining CNN as a reporter covering investigations on Capitol Hill, as well as presidential politics heading into the 2024 election season.

Treene comes to CNN from Axios, where she worked as a congressional reporter covering Capitol Hill, the Biden administration and elections. She also co-authored the platform’s top political newsletter, “Axios Sneak Peek,” a nightly lookahead with the best scoops from both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. She has interviewed several political leaders for Axios on HBO and been featured on a variety of outlets including CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Fox News and more.

Treene’s extensive news background began as an intern at CBS News, Variety, NBC News, and Bloomberg. She joined Axios as a staff reporter in 2016, where she was eventually appointed White House reporter covering the Trump administration and the impeachment inquiry before moving on to cover Capitol Hill.

Treene is a George Washington University graduate and will be based in Washington, DC.