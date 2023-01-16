CNN Business Arabic goes live

CNN Business Arabic has launched as a digital business platform delivering global and regional economic, business, and finance news, facts and analysis for Arabic speakers around the globe.

In addition to covering breaking news about key markets and industry sectors, CNN Business Arabic will offer daily, weekly and monthly shows to engage audiences, along with insightful podcasts, and exclusive interviews with both Arab and non-Arabic-speaking business leaders and influencers. Aimed not only at the business-savvy, CNN Business Arabic will provide content that unpacks and explains news in a clear and digestible way. Launch content includes a nine-part multimedia series featuring interviews, explainers and interactive infographics to address major global themes, including the interconnected crisis of climate, food and energy, the risk of a global recession and the digital future.

CNN Business Arabic is operated by International Media Investments (IMI) through a partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), combining the digital knowledge within IMI and the brand recognition and newsgathering capabilities of CNN. Ahead of the launch, CNN has worked closely with CNN Business Arabic to prepare infrastructure and provide training and consultancy in areas such as content production and newsroom standards and practices.

The editorial team, led by Editor-in-Chief Maher Chmaytelli, is experienced in working across the MENA region, and will also draw upon CNN’s network of journalists and presenters for global insight and perspective. Content will be delivered across a CNN Business Arabic App, website and social media channels, in a number of innovative, visual, data-driven formats.

Phil Nelson, Chief Operating Officer, CNN International Commercial, said: “CNN Business Arabic is a new, complementary offering to both CNN’s business output and our engagement with Arabic speakers worldwide through our existing CNN Arabic platform. We wish IMI every success in this venture, and look forward to working with the team to bring a fresh approach to how Arabic audiences can access business news and information across a range of digital platforms.”

Maher Chmaytelli, Editor-in-Chief of CNN Business Arabic, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for us, and we are dedicated to providing high quality content that inspires and empowers Arabic speakers around the world, making CNN Business Arabic the go-to business news platform.”

CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami.

CNN Business Arabic provides Arabic speakers around the world with global and regional economic, business, and finance news, facts, and analysis to help them understand the business angle of regional and global news stories.

Launched in 2023, the dedicated digital business platform is operated by International Media Investments (IMI) in partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). Leveraging the digital knowledge within the IMI group and combining this with the brand recognition and newsgathering capabilities of CNN, CNN Business Arabic aims to become the most comprehensive, coherent, trusted, timely, and creative global source of Arabic-language business and economic news.

Delivering breaking business news, insightful podcasts, and exclusive interviews with business leaders and influencers, the digital-first platform aims to inspire and empower current and future Arab business leaders and entrepreneurs in their daily quest for financial success, through engaging, visual, data-driven content.

