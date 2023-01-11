CNN Announces New Approach and Format to Dayside Programming

JOHN BERMAN, KATE BOLDUAN AND SARA SIDNER TO ANCHOR 9AM-12PM ET WEEKDAY PROGRAM OUT OF NEW YORK

BRIANNA KEILAR, BORIS SANCHEZ AND JIM SCIUTTO TO ANCHOR 1PM-4PM ET WEEKDAY PROGRAM OUT OF WASHINGTON

NEW YORK, NY – January 11, 2023 – CNN announced a new Dayside programming lineup today, taking a fresh approach with two unique programs designed to embrace the events of the day and deliver an engaging experience for audiences. Inspired by the spirit and success of CNN’s special event coverage, these programs will feature CNN’s global reporting resources, bringing stories to viewers in real time, while leveraging innovative use of technology to offer context.

“CNN’s Dayside audience is highly influential, with executives and leaders watching from their offices around the country as the day’s news unfolds,” said CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht. “We are leaning into our greatest strengths, showcasing our unparalleled newsgathering operation and giving our anchors the room to be more authentic. We’ve seen how our audience responds to this format, and we believe it will put us in a position of strength going into the evening and primetime hours.”

This energetic presentation and new approach to covering news events and developing stories will be produced from the heart of CNN’s operations in Atlanta, with anchor teams in New York and Washington.

The weekday 9am-12pm ET block will be a standalone program out of CNN’s New York studios anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner. Berman, Bolduan and Sidner will combine their anchor duties and skill to add value to the news each day.

The weekday 1pm-4pm ET block will be a standalone program out of CNN’s Washington studios anchored by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto. Keilar, Sanchez and Sciutto will bring a powerhouse dynamic to covering the day’s news.

Inside Politics with John King remains at the 12pm-1pm ET hour out of Washington. Victor Blackwell will now anchor the 10am hour on Saturdays and co-anchor CNN This Morning Weekend with Amara Walker out of Atlanta. Alisyn Camerota, who has been filling in on CNN Tonight, will now focus solely on the 10pm show, and Laura Coates will focus solely on the 11pm show. Jim Acosta will also be expanding his role on the weekends, now anchoring 4pm-8pm on Saturday and 4pm-7pm on Sundays for CNN Newsroom weekend.

CNN’s line-up changes will go into effect in the coming months. More details will be shared in the weeks ahead.

###

About CNN Worldwide

