CNN to Air Special Presentation of “January 6th” Saturday, January 7 at 8pm ET

NEW YORK, NY – (January 4, 2023) – To commemorate the anniversary, CNN will air a special presentation of the discovery+ original film, January 6th, on Saturday, January 7 at 8p ET on CNN.

Produced by Propagate, Emmy® and Peabody® winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (CNN Films Presents 9/11, November 13: Attack on Paris, and The Presidents Gatekeepers) examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack. The Naudet brothers craft an apolitical story of resilience and bravery featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and over 50 Senators, Representatives, staffers from both sides of the aisle, and police officers as they reveal their first-hand experience of the attack.

January 6th is the only project for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers.

For production company Propagate, executive producers are Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. For discovery+, executive producers are Igal Svet and Howard Swartz.

During the January 7 broadcast, January 6th will stream live for subscribers via CNN.com and CNN mobile apps under “TV Channels.” Beginning January 5, discovery+ subscribers can access January 6th within the discovery+ app or on the web at discoveryplus.com.

###

