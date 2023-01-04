CNN Rings in 2023 #1 in Cable News for New Year Special Programming and CNN Films

CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER & ANDY COHEN RANKS #1 IN CABLE NEWS VIEWING ACROSS ALL DEMOS; ONLY BROADCAST OR CABLE NETWORK TO SEE YOY INCREASE IN DEMO; DOUBLES FOX IN TOTAL VIEWERS DURING BALL DROP CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH DON LEMON IS TOP RATED IN CABLE NEWS CNN FILMS NEW YEAR’S DAY PREMIERE OF DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER DEBUTS AT #1 IN CABLE NEWS; ENCORES SATURDAY, JAN. 21 AT 9:00PMET

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen from New York City’s Times Square ranked #1 in cable news across all three demos and was the only broadcast or cable network whose full coverage block (8p-12:30a) saw a year-over-year audience increase among P25-54 (+8%) while New Year’s Eve full coverage blocks on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News all posted declines vs. 2021. In the news advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 during the 8:00pm-12:30amET time period, CNN averaged 806k viewers, Fox News followed with 159k viewers and MSNBC had 37k viewers. In total viewers, CNN ranked first with 2.1M viewers, Fox had 1.2M viewers and MSNBC had 194k viewers, and CNN also outperformed the competition among viewers aged 18-34 years with 354k viewers; Fox had 41k viewers; MSNBC had 7k viewers.

TV plus digital live streaming for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen produced a combined average audience of 2.12 million total viewers. Digital viewing added a 1.8% lift/38k to CNN TV P2+ average audience for New Year’s Eve, ranking 2nd among all CNN New Year’s Eves on record for digital lift and digital average audience.

During the east coast ball drop 11:00pm-12:30amET time period, Cooper and Cohen also easily beat MSNBC and Fox combined among all three demos. Among total viewers, CNN was top rated with 3.0M, doubling Fox at 1.5M and MSNBC had 169k, respectively. Among viewers aged 25-54, CNN was top rated with 1.2M, Fox had 256k and MSNBC had 42k, respectively.

The annual favorite CNN special New Year’s Eve programming was the youngest in cable news, attracting a substantially younger audience than MSNBC or Fox, posting a median age of 51 years vs. MSNBC’s 71 years and Fox’s 67 years during the 11:00pm-12:30am time period. CNN’s median age of 51 years was also younger than CBS’s New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (57 yrs) and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (52 yrs). It was even younger than last year’s CNN audience of 55 years.

Additionally, CNN’s late night New Year’s Eve with Don Lemon live from New Orleans was also #1 in its time period (12:30-2:00amET) for both the P25-54 demo and in total audience. For viewers aged 25-54, Lemon and CNN topped MSNBC and Fox combined with 499k to Fox’s 240k and MSNBC’s 42k. CNN also delivered 1.25M total viewers, +16% more than Fox’s 1.1M and +554% more than MSNBC’s 191k.

On New Year’s Day, the CNN Films premiere of DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over debuted at #1 among cable news viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 during the 9-11:00pmET time period averaging 75k, Fox followed with 47k and MSNBC had 26k. DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over is now available to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and cable operator platforms will encore Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00pmPT / 9:00pmET on CNN. More information about how to view the film may be found by visiting https://cnn.it/3QgdGG2.

