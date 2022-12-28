How to Watch “DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over” on New Year’s Day with CNN Films

Watch the new CNN Films documentary DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over, during its premiere Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, at 9:00pm ET & PT, on CNN. The New Year’s Day debut will be presented with limited commercial interruption.

Written, produced, and directed by Dave Wooley, and directed by David Heilbroner, the documentary blends archival footage with personal photographs, and newsreels of Warwick’s career. Ms. Warwick’s signature velvet vocals and singular grace and grit are explored in exclusive interviews with her sons, Damon and David Elliott; music legends Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Elton John, Cissy Houston, Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight, Melissa Manchester, Olivia Newton-John, Smokey Robinson, Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson, and Stevie Wonder in this engaging film.

Original, exclusive commentary from former President Bill Clinton, philanthropist and designer Kenneth Cole, amfAR HIV/AIDS research advocate, Kevin Frost; and Rev. Jesse Jackson reminds viewers of the amazing range and pop cred of this multidimensional, multiplatinum artist. Backstories behind blockbuster hit songs such as “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” and so many more take viewers on a fun discovery of Dionne Warwick’s legacy of music.

DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over will be available via CNN on Demand beginning Monday, Jan. 02, 2023.

# # #