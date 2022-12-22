CNN Films will broadcast the Sundance sensation, NAVALNY, directed by Daniel Roher, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:00pm Eastern on CNN. As the world watches Russia’s brutal aggression continue against Ukraine, the gripping investigation of the 2020 attempted assassination of Alexey Navalny reminds the world of the serious repression and danger the Russian government presents to its own citizens. Just months after the attempt on his life, and during the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, Alexey Navalny and his family allowed Roher exclusive access to document his physical recovery from their secret location. Roher and the production team weave interviews with the former Russian presidential candidate and his family, as well as Navalny’s Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) colleagues, to describe the events leading up to the attempt upon his life that the world first witnessed via social media. Later, together with investigative journalists led by Christo Grozev, the executive director of Bellingcat, the team reveals a sprawling web of Russian government surveillance that had tracked the Putin opposition leader for years, ultimately exposing a shocking plot to poison him with the Russian government-linked nerve toxin, Novichok. “Daniel and his team secured extraordinary access to a story of immense global significance,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, on behalf of CNN Films. “The film is a window into a rigorous and disciplined investigation that, beyond exposing the serious stakes for one man and his family, offers a view into the sobering stakes for a citizenry when a nation oppresses its own people. NAVALNY is the kind of documentary that defines CNN Films.” NAVALNY is currently nominated by the Producers Guild of America for its 2023 documentary motion picture award, nominated by the Cinema Eye Honors for the best nonfiction feature category, and named as a 2023 finalist by the duPont-Columbia Awards. NAVALNY was honored with the Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary competition, and the fan-selected Festival Favorite Award, following its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. NAVALNY is produced by Odessa Rae of RaeFilm Studios, Diane Becker and Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films, and Shane Boris of Cottage M. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, and Maria Pevchikh of the FBK, are executive producers of the documentary. The editorial team was led by Langdon Page and Maya Daisy Hawke. NAVALNY currently has a 99% Tomatometer® score at Rotten Tomatoes. It was theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures. During the Jan. 14 broadcast on CNN, NAVALNY will also stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. NAVALNY will be available On Demand beginning Sunday, Jan. 15, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. It is also available to stream via HBO Max. Viewers can interact with others across social media by using the hashtag #NAVALNY.