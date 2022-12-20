CNN is Once Again The #1 Global Digital News Outlet of the Year

MONTHLY AVERAGE OF NEARLY 130 MILLION UNIQUE VISITORS ON CNN DIGITAL; ONLY US NEWS OUTLET TO HAVE AN AUDIENCE LARGER THAN 115 MILLION UNIQUES EVERY MONTH OF 2022 TO DATE

#1 IN GLOBAL AND US UNIQUE VISITORS, VIDEO VIEWERS, MOBILE, YOUNG ADULTS & POLITICS IN 2022 TO DATE

#1 IN MULTIPLATFORM AND MOBILE UNIQUE VISITORS FOR NEARLY 7 CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Throughout the year 2022, news broke across all areas of our lives: internationally – particularly with the War in Ukraine and the World Cup, in the United States with both tragedies and celebrations, in business in a tough economic environment, and across politics, climate, travel and health as well. In those moments, millions of users all over the globe turned to CNN for accurate and trusted news and information, once again registering CNN as the #1 global digital news outlet of the year to date.

CNN retained its position in 2022 as the #1 digital news destination, according to Comscore, by holding the #1 position in every month of 2022 to date in the two most important categories: U.S. unique visitors and mobile unique visitors (November 2022 data is the most current available).

CNN reached an average of 129 million US unique visitors per month in 2022 to date and was the only news outlet to rank in the top five of each of the key categories, with every other competitor falling out of the top five in either video, mobile, global or overall unique visitors. (2022 numbers represent a monthly average of January-November and January-October for global and video, which is the data currently available)

In 2022, CNN’s number one story of the year was the live blog covering the start of the war in Ukraine and first explosions in Kyiv in February, and the number one video of the year was an interview with a Russian opposition politician in April.

#1 GLOBAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN 2022 TO DATE

CNN had a monthly average of 166 million unique visitors worldwide in 2022 across mobile and desktop (data is January – October YTD).

1. CNN.com – 166 Million Average Monthly Unique Visitors in 2022 to date

2. Yahoo News – 163 million average monthly unique visitors

3. BBC – 161 million average monthly unique visitors

4. MSN News – 136 million average monthly unique visitors

5. The New York Times Brand – 126 million average monthly unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience, January-October 2022 monthly average, Worldwide. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN U.S. MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN 2022 TO DATE

CNN had a monthly average of 129 million unique visitors in the US, outranking The New York Times by nearly 30 million unique visitors and NBC News by nearly 48 million unique visitors on average in 2022 across mobile and desktop (data is January – November YTD). CNN has ranked #1 in multiplatform uniques visitors for nearly 7 consecutive years.

1. CNN.com – 129 Million Average Monthly Unique Visitors in 2022 to date

2. The New York Times Brand – 99 million average monthly unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com– 82 million average monthly unique visitors

4. Yahoo News – 79 million average monthly unique visitors

5. CBSNews.com– 79 million average monthly unique visitors

6. FoxNews.com – – 76 million average monthly unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January-November 2022 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN UNIQUE VIDEO VIEWERS IN 2022 TO DATE

With more unique video viewers than any other news publisher, CNN continued to deliver users the most engaging video experience (data is January – October YTD).

1. CNN.com – 34 Million Average Monthly Multiplatform Video Unique Viewers in 2022 to date

2. CBSNews.com – 33 million average monthly unique video viewers

3. FoxNews.com – 27 million average monthly unique video viewers

4. NBCNews.com – 25 million average monthly unique video viewers

5. Yahoo News – 22 million average monthly unique video viewers

Source: Comscore Video Metrix®, Custom-Defined List, Total Audience – Desktop Persons 2+ and Total Mobile Persons 18+ and OTT Persons 2+ where tagged, January-October 2022 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN MOBILE VISITORS FOR 2022 TO DATE

The majority of CNN’s online audience comes from mobile platforms, and CNN’s 2022 mobile audience monthly average to date was 105 million, placing it ahead of both second-place The New York Times by nearly 25 million and third-place NBC News by over 36 million mobile unique visitors on average.

1. CNN.com – 105 Million Monthly Average Mobile Unique Visitors in 2022 to Date

2. The New York Times Brand – 80 million average monthly unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 69 million average monthly unique visitors

4. CBSNews.com – 64 million average monthly unique visitors

5. NYPost.com – 61 million average monthly unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Total Mobile Persons 13+, January – November 2022 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 IN YOUNG ADULTS REACH IN 2022 TO DATE

CNN was the #1 news outlet in unique multiplatform visitors between the ages of 18-34, with an average of 27 million per month in 2022 to date.

1. CNN.com – 27 Million Monthly Average Young Adults Unique Multiplatform Visitors in 2022 to Date

2. The New York Times Brand – 26 million average monthly young adults unique visitors

3. NBCNews.com – 15 million average monthly young adults unique visitors

4. NYPost.com – 14 million average monthly young adults unique visitors

5. WashingtonPost.com – 14 million average monthly young adults unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-Defined List, Digital Audience Persons 18-34, January 2022 – November 2022 monthly average, U.S. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

#1 POLITICAL NEWS SOURCE IN 2022 TO DATE

CNN Politics maintained its #1 position in political news throughout every recorded month of 2022 to date, ranking ahead of all competitors.

1. CNN Politics – 44 Million Monthly Average Unique Visitors in 2022 to Date

2. TheHill.com – 29 million average monthly unique visitors

3. Politico.com – 27 million average monthly unique visitors

4. Axios.com – 18 million average monthly unique visitors

5. Fox News Politics – 17 million average monthly unique visitors

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, News/Information – Politics, Total Digital Audience – Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, January 2022 – November 2022 monthly average, U.S.

