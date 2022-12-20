CNN Reaches More People in the U.S. in 2022 Than Any Other Cable News Brand Across TV and Digital

CNN BEATS MSNBC IN 2022 IN ALL KEY DAYPARTS IN THE P25-54 DEMO INCLUDING TOTAL DAY, PRIME TIME, DAYSIDE & WEEKENDS BY WIDE MARGINS

CNN ENDS YEAR IN TOP TEN OF ALL CABLE NETWORKS

CNN ORIGINAL SERIES AND FILMS ARE TOP-RATED ON SUNDAYS; NAVALNY & TUCCI AMONG TOP 10 ACROSS ALL CABLE NETWORKS

CNN will end a busy and impactful 2022 reaching more people in the United States than any other cable news brand across TV and digital among all ages (P2+, P25-54, P18-34)*. Viewers continued to turn to CNN for accurate, factual information around breaking news and enterprise reporting on stories such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, President Biden’s State of the Union Address, the January 6th committee hearings and 2022 Midterm Election Day among other stories that shaped history and the world we live in.

CNN once again dominated MSNBC for the third consecutive year by wide margins in the advertiser coveted demographic of adults ages 25-54 in all key dayparts including Total Day, prime time, dayside, weekends and on Sunday mornings, as well as in M-Su/M-F Prime for the third consecutive year. In Total Day, CNN topped MSNBC for the ninth consecutive year and in Daytime for the 26th straight year, which includes all years on record. Additionally, 2022 represents the largest advantage in dayside for CNN vs. MSNBC (+79%) since 2015. On weekends, CNN outperforms MSNBC for all 24 hours on both Saturdays and Sundays.

In Q4-22, CNN surpassed MSNBC once again in Total Day for the 14th consecutive quarter and in M-Su/M-F prime for the fourth consecutive quarter among adults ages 25-54. In daytime, CNN ranked third among all of cable (not just news) and was ahead of MSNBC for the 41st consecutive quarter among adults 25-54. CNN will once again close out the year as a top ten network in all of cable (not just news) in total day among viewers 25-54, and in the top five among total viewers for both total day and daytime programming.

CNN had several events throughout the year that ranked #1 among adults 25-54 across cable news including New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom and CNN’s Fourth in America; which also ranked #5 across all of TV (including broadcast and cable). CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute on 12/11/22 topped MSNBC in the demo by +27%.

CNN’s award-winning CNN Original Series and CNN Films programming continued to deliver audiences in 2022. All CNN Films premieres in 2022 outperformed MSNBC by double and triple digits in the key demo, with NAVALNY, Gabby Giffords: Won’t Back Down, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, and Carole King & James Taylor ranking #1 across all cable news nets. In addition, NAVALNY (#6) and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (#10) each ranked in the Top 10 across ALL cable nets (not just news) among total viewers. All CNN Original Series also outranked MSNBC in their time period in adults 25-54.

CNN also continued to have the youngest audience in cable news in Total Day and prime time in 2022, with audiences far younger than cable news competitors, particularly on big nights such as Midterm Election Night 2022 and in big breaking news moments.

