RING IN 2023 WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN

CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION, LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 AT 8PM ET

DON LEMON LIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS AT 12:30AM ET

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square on Saturday, December 31 at 8pm ET. At 12:30am ET, they will hand over to CNN’s Don Lemon, who will be live in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The show will include many guest stars throughout the night, including performances from 8-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Usher from his Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Kevin Hart joins live from Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas for an interview and special toast, Ellie Goulding performs new music from her upcoming album “Higher Than Heaven”, the legendary Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, and many more. Actress Jean Smart, comedienne Cheri Oteri will be in-person with Anderson and Andy and global popstar Ava Max will perform live in Times Square.

CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms.