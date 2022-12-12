Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Returns for Season 2 on HBO Max on Fri. January 6 and CNN on Sun. January 8 at 7pm ET

Interviews Drop on HBO Max on Friday Mornings; Interviews Also Featured at 7pm ET on CNN Sundays

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/773905839/7a06cc4b8d

NEW YORK, NY – December 12, 2022 – CNN announced today that Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for its second 10-week season on HBO Max on Friday, January 6, 2023. The best of the full HBO Max interviews will continue to air on CNN, beginning on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 7pm ET, in the same format viewers enjoyed during season one of the show.

During season one, CNN Anchor Chris Wallace sat down and broke news with CEOs, newsmakers, luminaries, pop music sensations, and Hollywood legends, such as George Clooney, Shania Twain, Tyler Perry, Meghan Trainor, Alex Rodriguez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Quentin Tarantino and many others. Season two will continue to feature guests across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture.

Guided by one of the best interviewers in the business, the discussions are characterized by the quintessential respect, authenticity, and impact the CNN brand is known for. Highly anticipated guests this upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, and many more that will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“I’ve loved bringing both HBO Max and CNN audiences these honest, timely conversations in the first season of our show. Our guests have made news, offered surprising revelations, been their authentic selves and shared touching anecdotes, really allowing people to get to know them,” said Wallace. “It’s been so much fun to get a chance to reinvent the wheel in collaboration with two storied brands, and I’m thrilled that the show has been resonating so strongly with our viewers.”

Wallace serves as an anchor for CNN, joining the network nearly one year ago after more than 50 award-winning years in broadcasting. Praised as an “equal opportunity inquisitor” by The Boston Globe and “an aggressive journalist,” “sharp edged” and “solid” by The Washington Post, Wallace has won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award and the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, which was awarded to him by the National Press Foundation. He was honored with the 2020 Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism and was named Mediaite’s 2020 Most Influential in News Media for his “clear-eyed reporting, analysis and commentary throughout the year.”

Wallace joined CNN after 18 years with Fox News, where he was the anchor of FOX News Sunday. Throughout his almost two decades at Fox, Wallace participated in coverage of every major political event and secured high-profile interviews with dignitaries and U.S leaders. Wallace is also the New York Times bestselling author of Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice and Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. The award-winning portfolio of CNN includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and documentary feature and short films for broadcast, streaming and distribution by CNN Films across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, on the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ on HBO Max and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About HBO Max

HBO Max™ is a streaming platform that offers best in class quality entertainment, delivering the greatest array of series, movies, and specials from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster films. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. Currently available in 61 countries, HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by European launches in the Nordics, Iberia, the Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

