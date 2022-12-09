CNN launches new show ‘The Next Frontier’ exploring the future of living

In a new six-episode series, CNN’s ‘The Next Frontier’ will look into possible ways of living in the future and how the cities of tomorrow are being imagined today.

Hosted by CNN Business Correspondent Rahel Solomon, the show meets the architects, designers, and others working on our future way of life.

During the launch episode, airing on CNN International from 10th December, Solomon examines the topic of ‘How We Will Live’. From soaring skyscrapers to subterranean designs, the ways our cities will evolve in years to come are already being planned today. Solomon meets the developers behind the world’s first floating city, the architect of some supertall skyscrapers, and the designer rewilding the heart of a historic city centre.

In a new series 'The Next Frontier', CNN explores the future of living and how the cities of tomorrow are being imagined today, with host @RahelSolomonCNN. The first episode airs this weekend on CNN International. pic.twitter.com/cp2tpJZiQF — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) December 9, 2022

“Imagining all the ways we’ll live, travel, and work in the future has been an exciting exercise”, said Solomon. “Seeing how people are using this technology today and incorporating it into designs for the future shows how a new world of possibility is already being prepared for.”

CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee said, “The Next Frontier leverages CNN’s storytelling expertise to uncover the untold stories of the future, highlighting the ways our lives of tomorrow are being planned for today.”

Find out more at cnn.com/thenextfrontier

The Next Frontier launches Saturday 10th December on CNN International with subsequent episodes airing throughout 2023.