CNN #1 in Demo P25-54 Ahead of Fox and MSNBC During Georgia Runoff Projection Period (10p-12a)

CNN ALSO BEATS MSNBC IN DEMO DURING FULL COVERAGE (6PM-12AM)

CNN’s comprehensive coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election ranked #1 in the advertiser-coveted demo of adults aged 25-54 (485k) – ahead of Fox News (435k) and MSNBC (446k) – during the key hours of 10p-12aET, which covered CNN’s projection of Senator Raphael Warnock winning the Georgia Senate race (10:24p) along with both Warnock (11:12-11:31p) and Herschel Walker’s (11:00-11:03p) speeches. Continued Election Night in America coverage throughout the full coverage block (6p-12a) also saw CNN (400k) beat MSNBC (381k) in the demo by +5%.

During Georgia’s Senate Runoff Election coverage, CNN Digital platforms saw 25.3 million unique viewers, with 2.2 million live video starts, which included an unauthenticated live stream of CNN’s TV programming. CNN audiences in Georgia grew by 60% on Tuesday compared to the prior week across digital platforms.

Combining TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 1.830 million total viewers in the projection period (10p-12a), with digital viewing adding a 3% lift to CNN TV’s P2+ average audience. The 10p-12a projection period saw an average audience of 58k users live streaming the average minute of coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated).

CNN’s television audience continues to be the youngest by far in median age (63 years in primetime on Tuesday), 9 years younger than MSNBC (72), and seven years younger than Fox News (70).

Additionally, CNN’s polls were the most accurate media polls of the 2022 midterm cycle. CNN’s polling director Jennifer Agiesta, along with CNN’s polling partner SSRS, set out to update CNN methodology to create the most precise poll possible after the polling industry’s widespread problems accurately representing the 2020 electorate. CNN’s Georgia runoff poll conducted by SSRS showed the race just outside of the margin of error, with Warnock at 52% and Walker at 48%. Results are not yet final but currently stand at 51.4% Warnock to 48.6% Walker.

The audio of CNN’s coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election also streamed on CNN’s channels on SiriusXM, Radio.com and TuneIn Radio, furthering reach of the coverage.

