CNN expands Glo sponsorship of African Voices Changemakers with a focus on African sport

CNN International’s long-running series African Voices Changemakers returns with a renewed emphasis on profiling outstanding individuals from across the continent. The series is in partnership with long-term sponsor Globacom as part of an advertising and sponsorship campaign to engage CNN’s audience seamlessly across all platforms.

This year sees the introduction of new formats and content with a focus on sport, including highlighting sporting achievements from across Africa with a new segment titled African Voices Playmakers, which will air monthly as part of CNN’s flagship sporting show World Sport.

In addition, African Voices Playmakers segments will air in three theme weeks, culminating with special half hour shows profiling African sporting stars’ winning energy across the year.

The first theme week will run in December 2022 focusing on football. The show speaks to former Nigerian footballer Daniel Amokachi, former Ghanian footballer Derek Boateng, and former South African footballer Lucas Radebe. The three stars speak about their footballing journeys, their experience at World Cups, and how they are using their retirement to fuel the next generation of sporting talent.

Two subsequent theme weeks are scheduled for February and May 2023 highlighting basketball and rugby.

African Voices Changemakers will continue to air weekly on CNN International, seeking out leading trendsetters and trailblazers across the continent looking to inspire, empower, and impacting the realms of music, culture, and technology.

On digital and social, audiences can enjoy supplementary content including the popular ‘My Drive’ videos which will also be featured in a special 30-minute compilation show airing in August 2023.

The first African Voices Playmakers theme week airs w/c 5th December 2022.