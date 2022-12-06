Sofia Carson joined by legendary songwriter Diane Warren to perform their new single “Applause” from the independent film Tell It Like a Woman



Co-Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, CNN Heroes Airs Sunday, December 11th

Emmy-nominated actor Adam Scott (“Severance”), award-winning actress Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal” & “The White Lotus” ), actress and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete (“Holiday Heritage”), award-winning actress Iman Vellani (“Ms. Marvel”), Emmy Award-winning actor Justin Theroux (“ The White House Plumbers”), Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kristin Davis (“And Just Like That”), supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell, actor Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), actor Tenoch Huerta (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), actress Zoey Deutch (“Something from Tiffany’s”), and Emmy Award-winner Bill Nye “The Science Guy” (“The End is Nye”) are among the presenters who will commemorate the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Singer and actress Sofia Carson accompanied by legendary Grammy, Emmy and Honorary Oscar-Award winning songwriter Diane Warren will perform their new single “Applause” from the independent film “Tell It Like a Woman” with music and lyrics by Warren.

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning ceremony, co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa, honors 10 extraordinary people who are changing the world around them and will reveal the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year. It airs live on CNN and simulcasts on CNN International and CNN en Español on Sunday, December 11th at 8PM/ET.

During the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, CNN will also recognize two extraordinary young people making a difference in their communities.

2022 YOUNG WONDERS:

Ruby Chitsey (Harrison, AR) This 15-year-old started Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents in 2019. With the help of young volunteers, she spreads comfort and kindness to seniors in nursing homes by fulfilling their small wishes – personal things that many of them can’t afford to buy.

Sri Nihal Tammana (Edison, NJ) At 13, he is on a mission to protect the planet by keeping batteries and their toxic chemicals out of landfills and our water supply. He and his youth-driven nonprofit, Recycle My Battery, manage collection bins all over the country and work to teach people to properly dispose of their used batteries.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s Top 10 honorees. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform that empowers people and charities to give and receive help. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

This year, to provide additional programmatic and funding support, CNN Heroes is collaborating with The Elevate Prize Foundation. All 10 honorees will receive a grant, organizational capacity-building and ongoing support from the foundation, whose mission is to amplify changemakers, drive meaningful impact and build a fanbase for good. Additionally, the CNN Hero of the Year will be named an Elevate Prize Winner and be awarded with a significant unrestricted grant and supportive services. They will all participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami, FL. Each of our Top 10 Heroes will also receive free media training from Fenton Communications, a leading public interest communications firm committed to social change.

CNN Heroes is honored to have the commitment of brand partners who return to sponsor the CNN Heroes event year after year, including Subaru of America, Inc., now in its fifteenth year of support, along with Humana, Novartis, and Doctors Without Borders.

Additionally, in advance of the 16th annual CNN Heroes event honoring everyday people changing the world, host Anderson Cooper shines a light on not-so-everyday people doing the same on CNN Heroes: Sharing the Spotlight. Don Lemon, Erin Burnett, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta explore the philanthropic efforts of Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn, celebrity Chef José Andrés, Academy Award nominee, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Glenn Close, Actress Mila Kunis, Model and humanitarian Christy Turlington Burns and more. It airs on CNN and simulcasts on CNN International on Saturday, December 10th at 8PM/ET.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The special will be available on demand beginning Monday, December 12thvia cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

