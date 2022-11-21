90 Episodes from Seasons 1-4 to Air Beginning Thanksgiving Day

Promo: https://youtu.be/B6r4C59_-2Q

NEW YORK – November 21, 2022 – As a holiday gift to viewers, HLN is wrapping up a mega-marathon of the acclaimed political drama The West Wing all Thanksgiving weekend. Beginning Thanksgiving Day and running through Sunday, November 27, tune in for all 90 episodes from seasons 1-4 of the Emmy® and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series.

The West Wing provides a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of an eclectic group of frenzied staffers in the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House. Emmy® winner Aaron Sorkin created the series and served as an executive producer with Emmy® winners Thomas Schlamme and John Wells (ER, Shameless). One of the most critically acclaimed and lauded shows in television history, The West Wing won 27 Primetime Emmy® Awards (including one for The West Wing: Documentary Special), two Peabody Awards, two Humanitas Prizes, two Golden Globe® Awards, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, two Directors Guild of America Awards, and five Television Critics Association Awards, among many others.

The West Wing starred Emmy® nominee Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation, 9-1-1: Lone Star) as Sam Seaborn, Emmy® winner/Oscar® nominee Stockard Channing (The Good Wife, Six Degrees of Separation) as Abigail Bartlet, Emmy® nominee Dulé Hill (Psych) as Charlie Young, Emmy® and Oscar® winner Allison Janney (Mom; I, Tonya) as C.J. Cregg, Emmy® nominee Janel Moloney (The Leftovers) as Donna Moss, Emmy® winner Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor, Clemency) as Toby Ziegler, the late Emmy® winner John Spencer (L.A. Law) as Leo McGarry, Emmy® winner Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale, Get Out) as Josh Lyman, and Emmy® winner Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie, The Departed) as President Bartlet, and was produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

All seven seasons of The West Wing are available to stream on HBO Max, as well as the Emmy®-nominated A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote from 2020, which featured the original cast coming together for the first time in 17 years to collaborate with Sorkin and Schlamme on a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

