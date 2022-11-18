CNN heads to Qatar for 2022 World Cup special coverage

CNN will head to Qatar to bring audiences across CNN’s television and digital platforms complete coverage of the 2022 World Cup throughout the tournament, which kicks off Sunday, November 20.

The network’s coverage of Qatar 2022 will include live programming from a dedicated studio at Doha’s Souq Waqif, daily live reports across CNN International, CNN/US, and HLN on the day’s key moments on the pitch, as well as up-to-the-minute scores and reaction on CNN Digital.

CNN will also offer in-depth analysis and reporting on the controversies off the pitch at Qatar 2022. The host nation has been strongly criticized over human rights issues and conditions of foreign workers.

CNN World Sport Anchors Amanda Davies and Don Riddell will lead the network’s coverage from Doha, while Senior Sport Analyst Darren Lewis will contribute analysis and distinctive content from across the region. CNN Abu Dhabi Managing Editor and Anchor Becky Anderson will host her nightly program, Connect the World with Becky Anderson, from Doha during the early part of the tournament.

CNN Digital will cover all the action on the pitch and examine the political and social issues surrounding the tournament, including LGBTQ rights and geopolitical sensitivities, as well as the day’s breakout stories and viral moments.

Live match coverage will feature on CNN’s dedicated site at CNN.com/WorldCup and include a daily updated photo gallery, player profiles and in-depth match reporting.