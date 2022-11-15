CNN Original Series Brings Good Tidings in “Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen” Premiering Sunday, November 27 at 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK – (November 15, 2022) – To kick off the holiday season, CNN Original Series embarks on a cinematic, yuletide festivity in Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen. From Emmy® Award-winning executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, the special two-hour event will premiere Sunday, November 27 at 8pm ET/PT.

Tis the Season is a panoramic celebration of the beloved genre of holiday films and television specials. Featuring decades of rich archival footage and lively interviews with notable celebrities, directors, producers, film critics, historians and pop culture experts, this two-hour special unwraps the most memorable and festive moments on screen and explores why these projects continue to delight audiences, no matter what age.

The special features interviews with Hanif Abdurraqib, Lorraine Ali, David Bianculli, Shane Black, Ken Burns, Tim Burton, Jen Chaney, Rick Cleveland, Jacqueline Coley, Alonso Duralde, Clea DuVall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, FINNEAS, Vince Gilligan, Renee Graham, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Estee Haim, Pete Hammond, Tom Hanks, Aisha Harris, Kate Hearst, John Heilemann, Fiona Hill, Ann Hornaday, Ron Howard, Rami Malek, Ben Mankiewicz, Tim Naftali, Abby Philip, Phil Rosenthal, Sara Sidner, Emily St. James, Dana Stevens, David Talbert, Ken Turan, and Chris Wallace.

Executive producers for Tis the Season are Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series.

Tis the Season is a continuation of CNN Original Series’ ongoing partnerships with Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks’ Playtone, and Herzog & Company, which includes The Movies, 1968: The Year That Changed America, and the Primetime Emmy® Award nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, and The 2000s.

Tis the Season will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

