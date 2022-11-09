CNN to Exclusively Air Michelle Obama’s Mission: Empowering Girls

Featuring CNN’s Sara Sidner in Conversation with Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney, and Melinda French Gates

Event Airs Sunday, November 20th at 8pmET/PT

CNN Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner moderates a timely discussion with former First Lady and Founder of the Girls Opportunity Alliance Michelle Obama, co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice Amal Clooney and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda French Gates about their shared mission to empower girls through greater educational opportunities across the globe. The event will air exclusively on CNN on Sunday, November 20th at 8pmET/PT.

During this special hour, Sidner also speaks with young women who have benefited from the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance and talks one-on-one with the former First Lady about continuing her efforts that began while in the White House. The Obama Foundation’s “Get Her There” campaign is a global call to action to educate and empower adolescent girls across the world to reach their full potential.

Michelle Obama’s Mission: Empowering Girls will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available.

