TOP 10 CNN HEROES OF 2022 ANNOUNCED

VOTING TO SELECT THE ‘CNN HERO OF THE YEAR’ BEGINS TODAY AT CNNHEROES.COM

HOSTED BY ANDERSON COOPER AND KELLY RIPA

THE 16th ANNUAL CNN HEROES: AN ALL-STAR TRIBUTE

WILL AIR LIVE SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11TH AT 8PM ET

Top 10 CNN Heroes: http://bitly.ws/wcpA

One hero helps fellow veterans heal the wounds of war through art and music, another upcycles tech to teach Kenya’s next generation, while another leads teams of medics into global hotspots. They help immigrants and refugees build new lives in the US, teach people how to grow and prepare their own healthy food, and give aging seniors peace of mind by caring for their beloved pets. These are just some of the ways in which this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes have dedicated their lives to changing the world. The 2022 Top 10 CNN Heroes were revealed today by Anderson Cooper on CNN This Morning.

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning campaign honors individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others. Cooper will be joined again this year by Kelly Ripa as co-host of CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. The awards show, which celebrates all Top 10 honorees, will air Sunday, December 11th at 8pm ET live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Beginning today, viewers can select the CNN Hero of the Year by voting for the Top 10 CNN Hero who inspires them the most. Supporters can vote daily at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Tuesday, December 6th at 11:59pm PT. All 10 daily votes can be cast for one hero or divided among favorites. Once again, viewers can also double their votes by rallying friends on social media.

The 2022 Top 10 CNN Heroes are (in alphabetical order):

Carie Broecker , Peace of Mind Dog Rescue – Pacific Grove, CA

When aging dog owners struggle to care for their pets, Carie Broecker steps in, providing volunteer services that allow them to stay together or finding these beloved family members new forever homes.

Richard Casper , CreatiVets – Nashville, TN

Haunted by his experiences in Iraq, Marine veteran Richard Casper discovered the therapeutic power of creating art and music. Now, his immersive visual art and songwriting programs help fellow combat veterans heal by sharing their stories and working through their pain.

Nelly Cheboi , TechLit Africa – Mogotio, Kenya & Shabbona, IL

After growing up in poverty in Kenya, Nelly Cheboi found her passion in computer science. Today, she is upcycling computers to teach tech skills and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty for a new generation.

Nora El-Khouri Spencer , Hope Renovations – Carrboro, NC

Nora El-Khouri Spencer trains women in North Carolina for well-paying careers in construction while also providing free modifications that enable seniors to age safely in their homes.

Tyrique Glasgow , Young Chances Foundation – Philadelphia, PA

After spending five years in prison on drug charges, Tyrique Glasgow returned to his South Philadelphia neighborhood – long challenged by poverty and gun violence — and became a force for good. Now, he provides safety and opportunity for his entire community.

Teresa Gray , Mobile Medics International – Anchorage, AK

A paramedic and nurse from Alaska, Teresa Gray leads teams of volunteer medics into natural and humanitarian disasters, delivering vital care and support to those in need.

Meymuna Hussein-Cattan , The Tiyya Foundation – Santa Ana, CA

Meymuna Hussein-Cattan provides critical resources and support that helps refugees and immigrants successfully transition to life in the US, while her restaurant shares their culture with the greater Los Angeles area.

Aidan Reilly , The Farmlink Project – Santa Ana, CA

Aidan Reilly brought together a nationwide network of young volunteers to tackle food waste and insecurity – rescuing tons of excess produce from farms and distributing it to people in need across the US.

Debra Vines, The Answer Inc. – Maywood, IL

Debra Vines struggled to find support and resources when her son Jason was diagnosed with autism. Now, she provides African American families in underserved Chicago-area communities with the services, community and education they need to thrive.

Bobby Wilson, Metro Atlanta Urban Farm – Atlanta, GA

Bobby Wilson is feeding and healing his urban community by teaching thousands of people how to plant, grow, and prepare their own healthy food.

Each Top 10 CNN Hero will be awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000.

This year, to provide additional programmatic and funding support, CNN Heroes is collaborating with The Elevate Prize Foundation. The CNN Hero of the Year will be named an Elevate Prize Winner and be awarded with a significant unrestricted grant and supportive services. Additionally, all the honorees will receive a grant, organizational capacity-building and ongoing support from the foundation, whose mission is to amplify changemakers, drive meaningful impact and build a fanbase for good. They will also participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami, FL.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees and learn more about their stories. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform that empowers people and charities to give and receive help. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

CNN Heroes is honored to have the commitment of brand partners who return to sponsor the CNN Heroes event year after year, including Subaru of America, Inc., now in its fifteenth year of support, Humana and Novartis.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, December 12th to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.