On Election night, CNN will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage and real-time results of the midterm elections, which will determine who will control both chambers of Congress. The network’s team of anchors, correspondents, analysts, and commentators will provide special coverage and report from across the country. CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will kick off Election Night in America 2022 live from CNN’s Election Centers in Washington, DC, and New York City, beginning at 4pmET on Tuesday, November 8. Joining them will be CNN Chief Political Correspondent and Anchor Dana Bash, who will be leading analysis along with CNN Anchors Abby Phillip and Chris Wallace. CNN Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt will be tracking the Senate races, and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez will be covering the gubernatorial races around the country. CNN Anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute election analysis and reporting on the battleground House races from the CNN Magic Wall, CNN Anchor Pamela Brown will provide updates on voting across the country, and CNN Political Director David Chalian will provide analysis on exit polls. CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger and CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod will provide insight and analysis, as well as CNN commentators Van Jones, David Urban, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Scott Jennings. CNN Senior White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly will provide live updates from the White House and CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju will report live from Washington, D.C.. CNN has deployed a team of correspondents and reporters across the country, where they will be reporting live from key battleground states. Reporters in the field will include National Correspondent Kyung Lah, National Politics Reporter Eva McKend, Correspondent Omar Jimenez, Congressional Correspondent Jessica Dean, and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny. CNN anchors Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Poppy Harlow, Alisyn Camerota, and Kaitlan Collins will lead continuing coverage live from the CNN Election Center. CNN Anchor John Berman will report from the CNN Magic Wall, CNN Reporter Harry Enten will give context on exit polls, and CNN Anchors Ana Cabrera, Victor Blackwell, and Brianna Keilar will report from the voting desk.



CNN’s Election Night in America Special Coverage will stream live starting 9amET on Tuesday, November 8 through midnight ET on Thursday, November 10 without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The live stream will add to CNN Digital’s unique election experience as CNN reporters and analysts cover the 2022 Midterm Election results and what they mean for the country. With the potential to alter critical policies and a possible change of power within Congress, live coverage will be featured on CNN’s homepages, alongside CNN’s Election Center, the deep and data-rich home for real-time results at the national, state and county level, race ratings, exit polls, ballot measures, dedicated state pages, an immersive national map with high level and county level results and unrivaled coverage of key races. Additionally, registered digital users can personalize their Election Center experience with the My Election feature to build a custom list of the specific races that are most important to them and their communities. My Election allows users to select races to follow prior to election night and once results begin to come in on November 8, they will all be conveniently available on each registered users’ My Election dashboard. CNN International will broadcast CNN’s Election Night in America special coverage to viewers around the world from 4pmET on Tuesday, November 8 until 1pm ET on Wednesday, November 9. Press Contact: Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com