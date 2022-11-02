CNN Digital Worldwide appoints Matt Wells as new head of Europe, Middle East and Africa

CNN Digital Worldwide has appointed Matt Wells as the new Executive Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in London. He takes on responsibility for coverage of the region across CNN’s global digital platforms, overseeing breaking news, features, and enterprise journalism. He heads an award-winning team of journalists based in London and across the region, dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the biggest global stories for the world’s leading digital news organization.

Prior to this role, Wells was the International Director of Global Programming and Alerting for CNN Digital Worldwide, overseeing digital output across all of CNN’s international digital platforms. His keen editorial eye helped sharpen and elevate the network’s coverage of the most consequential stories over the past couple of years, including the latest upheavals in British politics, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“Matt’s love of both breaking news and distinctive work makes him the ideal person to lead our terrific EMEA team and guide our urgent and essential journalism for our audiences around the world,” said Rachel Smolkin, SVP of Global News, CNN Digital Worldwide.

Before joining CNN, Wells managed digital output for The Guardian as senior digital editor. In a 17-year career at The Guardian, Wells was responsible for the early development of live blogs, set up its podcast department, and in a three-year stint in New York, helped launch Guardian US.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this brilliant role at CNN, leading a wonderful team that produces some of the best digital journalism in the business,” Wells said.

Wells begins his new role immediately.