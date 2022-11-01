Eight days after the midterm elections, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live Town Hall with former Vice President Mike Pence at 9pmET on Wednesday, November 16th from New York City. During the one-hour Town Hall, Pence will take questions from a live studio audience and Tapper one day after the former Vice President’s new book So Help Me God is released. CNN’s live town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence moderated by Jake Tapper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, November 17 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com , CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Press Contacts

