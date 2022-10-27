CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo joins new CNN line-up

London, October 27th, 2022. An all-new show featuring CNN anchors Bianca Nobilo and Max Foster will air on both CNN International and CNN U.S. from November 1st. CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo will broadcast from the network’s London studios at 4am ET every weekday.

Foster and Nobilo will together update audiences on the latest breaking news and unpick developing stories with guests and analysts from around the world. The show completes a new European daytime and Asia late afternoon line-up on CNN International, and brings additional international news to early morning audiences in the United States.

Foster will also anchor a new 30-minute edition of CNN Newsroom with Max Foster, airing on CNN International only, at 8am ET. The two shows will join the network’s recently announced CNN This Morning show, with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, which will air worldwide.

Mike McCarthy, EVP & General Manager, CNN International, said: “Max and Bianca have a unique combination of experience, insight, and expertise across a range of topics, as well as fantastic chemistry, which will bring international news to life at a key hour for our audiences around the world. We’re excited to add this dynamic new show to the suite of programming from our London hub.”